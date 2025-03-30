Police nabs sub-registrar, four brokers for land fraud in Odisha; more players involved

SAMBALPUR: A district sub-registrar and four others including land brokers were arrested by Sambalpur police for their alleged involvement in a major fraud using forgery and impersonation to illegally acquire a dead person’s land.

The accused were identified as Surya Narayan Samal, the sub-registrar and land broker Chandra Prasad Dunguria, who were apprehended on Thursday. Three others, Sujit Kumar Patra, Venkat Balaji Patro, and lawyer Ranjan Pattnaik, were arrested on Friday. Police also seized a forged sale deed issued in September 2022 and a reissued sale deed dated January 2025.

IG Northern Range Himanshu Lal and Sambalpur SP Mukesh Bhamoo said the accused conspired to sell a 0.210-acre plot in Unit 14 in Sambalpur’s Danipali. The “gharabari” kissam plot was originally registered under the name of Binod Kumar Gupta, a government liquor shop employee from Bihar, who passed away in February 2001.

According to police, Gupta’s land remained abandoned for years after his death which attracted a group of brokers and conspirators, including Ajit Jena, Dunguria, Raghunath Bag, and Govinda Meher to falsely claim ownership. They collaborated with Venkat and Sujit from Bhubaneswar, forging documents in which Govind impersonated as Binod.