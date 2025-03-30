Rs 224 crore tender out to develop Maa Tarini temple complex

KEONJHAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s promise for the integrated development of Maa Tarini Temple complex at Ghatagaon has begun to take shape with the Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation (OBCC) inviting tender for the Rs 224.7 crore project.

The deadline to complete all the work as part of the tender is two years. Work will start immediately after the tender is finalised next month.

The project will necessitate the acquisition of private land for the development of the temple complex, for which a provision of Rs 63.6 crore has been made. Since a school will be demolished for the purpose, an estimated Rs 5.83 crore will be spent for its construction. Another Rs 2.48 crore will be spent for a new veterinary office, while Rs 1.65 crore is earmarked for construction of a new soil conservation office.

A major feature of the project will be a three-storeyed pilgrim centre for devotees coming from across the state as well as the country. The 250-bed pilgrim centre will come up at cost of Rs 19.78 crore.