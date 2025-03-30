With mastermind in seven-day remand, Odisha cops hope to crack Rs 20 crore gold heist

SAMBALPUR: In a major boost to the investigation into the Rs 20 crore Mannapuram Gold Finance robbery, Sambalpur police has brought Subodh Singh, mastermind of the heist, on a seven-day remand.

The 42-year-old Singh, an interstate criminal, was operating his network from Presidency Jail in Kolkata. His remand comes weeks after Sambalpur police arrested a key accused, Uttam Paswan, from Guwahati. Paswan, who allegedly coordinated the entire heist, was arrested on February 5.

Now with Singh in remand, Sambalpur police hopes to crack the mastermind’s criminal network, which spanned across states and involved contract killings, murders, and a spate of extortions.

According to police, the criminal perfected the art of gold heists across multiple states, including the Muthoot Gold Finance loot, which took place in Sambalpur in 2017.

Addressing mediapersons here on Saturday, IG Himanshu Lal said the interstate criminal network would be deconstructed as police would extract crucial information about the looted gold, his associates, as well as modus operandi

Sambalpur SP Mukesh Bhamoo said Singh created a strong criminal network across several states. Despite being lodged in jail for a murder case, he continued to run an active group of criminals which operate in different states and execute as per his plans.