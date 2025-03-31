Antyodaya Gruha Yojana launched, CM hands dole to 60K beneficiaries

BHUBANESWAR/BHAWANIPATNA: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday rolled out the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana, the flagship housing scheme for low-income households not yet selected under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), at a state-level programme in Bhawanipatna of Kalahandi district.

Speaking at the event, Majhi said his government aims to construct over five lakh houses in the next three years, with a budget allocation of Rs 2,600 crore for the current year and another Rs 7,550 crore will be provided in the next three years. Around 26 lakh people have after the recent survey enrolled for housing assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), he added.

He distributed work orders to 10 beneficiaries at the event while around 60,000 work orders were issued for beneficiaries across the state. Majhi said the Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana had a slower pace of construction, with fewer houses built over the past decade. “The Antyodaya Gruha Yojana will be crucial in providing shelter to those who need it most but were ignored for decades,” Majhi said.

Under this state scheme, the government will provide the beneficiaries with financial assistance of Rs 1.20 lakh to construct pucca houses. Additionally, the scheme integrates various other initiatives to provide essential amenities like toilets under the Swachh Bharat Mission, LPG connection under Ujjwala Yojana, safe drinking water under Jal Jeevan Mission and electricity connection under Saubhagya Yojana.