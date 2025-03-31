BJP leader Laxminarayan Paikray shot dead in Ganjam

As the news of Paikray’s murder spread, several BJP leaders including Kabisuryanagar MLA Pratap Chandra Nayak reached the hospital. After autopsy at MKCG Medical College and Hospital, the deceased’s body was taken to Athagarhpatana for the last rites.

As tension flared up, police force was deployed in the area. Ganjam SP Subhendu Patra said the situation was under control. Paikray was convicted in a murder case. He also had at least 15 cases, mostly attempt to murder, pending against him.

“Though the reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, we suspect revenge to be the motive as Paikray had several disputes with the locals of Athagarhpatna. As investigation is underway, further details cannot be shared at this stage,” Patra added.

However, locals said Paikray was trying to lead a normal life since the last several days and even involved himself in many social causes.

Incidently, this is the second murder in Ganjam district in the last 24 hours. On Saturday, a 50-year-old man was hacked to death by unknown miscreants at Sama village within Purushottampur police limits.

The deceased, Dushmant Mohapatra, was a resident of Sikula village and managed the local temple. He was returning home after watching Danda Nacha in the wee hours when miscreants attacked him with sharp weapons on the outskirts of the village.

Police are yet to make any arrest in this connection