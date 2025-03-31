Drinking water crisis grips coastal villages of Kendrapara

KENDRAPARA: Amid the soaring summer temperature, residents of seaside villages in Mahakalapada block find themselves in the grip of a severe water crisis.

All 31 gram panchayats of the block with a population of around 1,40,000 are reportedly reeling under acute drinking water shortage. Lacking access to safe water, villagers have no option but to wait in long queues near water tankers and the handful of working tubewells due to heavy rush.

Bibhuti Manna of Bahakuda village alleged that large parts of the coastal villages in the district are staring at water crisis as the soaring temperature leads to drought conditions during summer every year.

Besides, salinity level is rising due to over-exploitation of groundwater by farmers in many villages. As the sea is marching menacingly towards the coastal pockets, many villages are facing saltwater intrusion. Villagers said the saline water from tubewells cannot be used for cooking or drinking.