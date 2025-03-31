Drug trade: Crackdown continues but no big fish yet in Rourkela police net

ROURKELA: Amid a spurt in sale of brown sugar and ganja in the steel city, Rourkela police has intensified enforcement against drug peddling but has not been able to nab the major suppliers of the contraband so far.

In recent times, Rourkela is being increasingly used as a transit hub for smuggling of huge amounts of ganja. Besides, the city has become a flourishing market of brown sugar.

Sources said despite the crackdown on illegal sale of contraband, the unique modus operandi of drug peddlers is making the task of police more challenging. It has come to the fore that petty criminals, especially from a particular community, are largely involved in peddling small quantities of drugs to earn fast bucks. Detecting and arresting these small fries is costing time and efforts of the local police with little gain.

On March 26, police arrested four youths with criminal antecedents and seized 33.35 gram of heroin from them. Their arrest led to the disclosure about a Uditnagar-based drug peddling gang which had formed a WhatsApp group to target vulnerable youths and students including adolescent schoolchildren.