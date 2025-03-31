Ex-min & sitting MLA loses Rs 1.4 crore to cyber fraud, seven held

Initially, the accused told the MLA that he had sustained losses but assured him that he would make profits if he continued to make the investments. However, when he attempted to withdraw his money, they demanded additional funds from him to release it. Suspecting it to be scam, he approached the agency, CB officers said.

Mobile phones, SIM cards, WhatsApp chat screenshots, Aadhaar and PAN cards, bank passbooks, cheque books and debit cards were seized from them. The CB officers have frozen Rs 15 lakh from various bank accounts of the accused persons and recovered another Rs 4 lakh.

The agency cautioned the citizens to remain alert against unsolicited investment offers on social media and messaging apps, and urged them to verify the authenticity of such schemes before investing in them. It advised them to immediately report on cyber helpline 1930 or visit the nearest police station if they noticed any suspicious activity.