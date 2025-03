JAJPUR: Inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Korei police station Rakesh Tripathy and his team were allegedly assaulted by villagers while recovering a stolen motorcycle from Telenga village on Sunday. The IIC and another policeman sustained minor injuries in the attack.

Sources said a motorcycle was reportedly stolen from Kuakhia area two weeks back. During investigation, Kuakhia police traced the stolen bike to a village in Korei. Subsequently, they sought the cooperation of their counterparts in Korei for recovery of the motorcycle.

Acting on the information, a team of Korei police led by Tripathy reached Telenga village in the afternoon. The cops located the stolen vehicle near the busy Purbakote marketplace. However, while recovering the two-wheeler, they were confronted by a group of villagers including women. The mob allegedly attacked the police team and managed to allow a suspect to flee the scene with the motorcycle.

Later the administration dispatched more policemen to Telenga village and launched a manhunt to nab the villagers involved in the attack.

While the two injured cops have been discharged from hospital, police are yet to make any arrest.