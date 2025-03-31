Illegal sand mining and extortion on the rise in Jagatsinghpur

This has triggered severe environmental consequences. Large volumes of sand are being transported to Paradip industries, while traders simultaneously excavate massive amounts of earth for chimney brick production. This unchecked mining has accelerated soil erosion along the Mahanadi river, posing significant risks to villages in Tirtol and Kujang areas, as well as the Taladanda canal embankment. Jagatsinghpur SI Bhabani Shankar Udgata confirmed several reports of illegal sand mining and said police have been deployed to curb the illegal trade. “No one will be allowed to continue illegal sand mining. We will keep a regular vigil on the river bed, and strict action will be taken against those involved,” he added. Till date, 26 sand-laden vehicles have been seized, and 15 persons arrested. Additionally, the Revenue department has seized 16 vehicles and imposed fines on their owners.

Meanwhile, extortion from sand quarry bidders is also being reported. On Wednesday, Biridi police arrested six persons including three women from Parisankhari Sahi for threatening a sand quarry bidder, Rajesh Bhunya. The accused allegedly stormed Bhunya’s camp office at Sanawaibarei sand quarry in Biridi last Saturday and demanded an extortion amount of `10 lakh. They threatened him of dire consequences, and ransacked his office. Following Bhunya’s FIR at Biridi police station, a case was registered, and six persons arrested. In a separate case, Nuagaon police arrested Galdhari sarpanch Dillip Kumar Nayak for attempting to extort `5 lakh from another sand quarry bidder.