Odia Pakhya to be celebrated with grandeur from April 1 to promote language and culture

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to promote the Odia language, literature, and culture, the state government has decided to celebrate Odia Pakhya for a fortnight from April 1 (Odia Day) to April 14 (Odia New Year), with pomp and grandeur.

Announcing this at a media conference on Sunday, Odia Language, Literature, and Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said the government has scheduled various programs during this 15-day period. The programs will be organized under the aegis of the Information and Public Relations, Odia Language, Literature and Culture, School and Mass Education, Women and Child Development, and Sports and Youth Services departments, among others, he added.

While Odisha Day will be celebrated on April 1 at the state, district, and sub-division levels to mark the formation of a language-based state, the School and Mass Education department will organize various events on April 2.

Similarly, on April 3, the Department of Handlooms, Textiles, and Handicrafts will hold a program on the theme ‘Our Dress, Our Identity’ to promote traditional Odia wear and the handloom and textile industry of the state. On April 4, the Labour and Employees’ State Insurance Department will hold a name plaque campaign in Odia, which will be an awareness march to encourage people to put up nameplates in the language in shops and markets across the state, the minister said.