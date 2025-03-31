Odisha governor stresses importance of accessible and equitable healthcare across the state

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Sunday stressed the importance of accessible and equitable healthcare across Odisha.

Addressing the second foundation day of Odisha University of Health Sciences (OUHS) at Lok Seva Bhawan, he urged stakeholders to ensure that quality healthcare reaches every corner of the state, from urban hospitals to remote villages, bridging disparities and strengthening the health system.

“Together, we aspire to build a Viksit Odisha, a developed state marked by excellence in healthcare and a Viksit Bharat, a nation that is healthy, inclusive, and progressive. This vision is both our commitment and our challenge. Every student, faculty member, and healthcare professional must contribute their best in transforming our society,” he said.

He said, good health is the foundation of a strong society, essential for progress and well-being. OUHS should nurture professionals who not only possess deep medical expertise but also embody compassion, ethics, and dedication to service, he said.

Director general of Central Council for Research in Ayurveda Sciences Prof Rabinarayan Acharya, eminent neurosurgeon and advisor (health sciences) of SOA University Dr Ashok Mahapatra, vice-chancellor of Madhusudan Law University Prof Kamal Jeet Singh and OUHS vice-chancellor Prof Manas Ranjan Sahoo also spoke.