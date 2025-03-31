Panposh railway station redevelopment to serve as outer station for Rourkela

ROURKELA: Redevelopment of Panposh railway station as outer station of Rourkela is gaining ground as it can provide strategic gain and convenience.

Ramesh Agarwal, a member of the Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) has proposed the need for making Panposh the outer station for Rourkela. In a letter to the general manager of South Eastern Railway (SER) on March 21, he outlined strategic advantages of the proposed redevelopment on the lines of the Adityapur station of Tatanagar in the adjacent Jharkhand.

The proposed Lathikata-Kalunga freight railway line will help ease congestion at Rourkela junction which is part of the busy Howrah-Mumbai railway line under SER.