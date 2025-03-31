Paswan seeks CM’s help for LJP office in capital

BHUBANESWAR: National president of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Union minister for Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan has requested Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for a suitable place in the city for opening its state party office.

In a letter to the chief minister, Paswan said the LJP is expanding its footprint in Odisha but party workers are facing problems to carry on their political activities in the absence of a party office in the state capital.

“The LJP (Ram Vilas) is a strong partner of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre and the party has five MPs from Bihar. Besides, LJP members have been elected to Jharkhand and Nagaland assemblies where the party has significant vote share,” the letter said.

Asserting that LJP workers and leaders had made significant contribution to the victory of BJP in Odisha in the 2024 elections, Paswan said his party needs a permanent office in the state capital to effectively manage its political activities here.

He requested the CM to provide an accommodation to the state unit of LJP at a suitable location in Bhubaneswar to open a party office.