25 persons with criminal records take part in blood donation camp in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to integrate into the mainstream society, around 25 persons with criminal records on Wednesday donated blood in a camp organised by the Commissionerate Police here.

Sources said these people had earlier been arrested by the Saheed Nagar, Chandrasekharpur and Maitri Vihar police stations for different offences like theft, dacoity and robbery, among others. Police selected them for donating blood after they were found to not have been involved in any crime in the last one or two years after walking out of jail.

Police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said there is a lot of requirement of blood in the state for various medical conditions, including for the people suffering from thalassemia.

“These 25 people have criminal antecedents, but they are now making efforts to contribute for the society. In the camp, we extended our support for their reintegration and they donated the blood along with the police personnel,” he added.

The police commissioner further asserted that they are keeping a close vigil on the people walking out of jails to ensure they do not disturb the law and order situation in the capital.

The blood donation camp was organised at the association hall of the 7th Battalion by the Commissionerate Police and the Indian Red Cross Society (regional branch). Around 66 units of blood were collected.