Madrasa teacher assaulted in Sambalpur for not speaking Odia; one held

SAMBALPUR: Tensions flared in Sambalpur after a 24-year-old madrasa teacher was allegedly assaulted by a group of miscreants on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 10 pm near Laxmi Talkies chowk, when Kari Mohammad Riaz was returning home after getting off a nearby bus stop.

A group of around four to five miscreants, mistaking him for a settler, confronted him and allegedly asked him to speak in Odia. When he struggled with the language, they became suspicious and allegedly assaulted him with a wooden stick, following which Riaz was injured.

Locals intervened and brought the situation under control. Riaz was rushed to hospital and was discharged following treatment. Police registered a case following a complaint by his elder brother.

In response to the incident, members of the Muslim community submitted a memorandum to additional SP Ajay K Mishra, demanding immediate arrest of the attackers and strict legal action.

“We are equally disturbed by what happened in Pahalgam and we condemn it. But that does not justify attacking an innocent person,” said Abdul Kalam, a community representative.

“The madrasa teacher had a narrow escape, he could have been lynched. We demand immediate action against the culprits. The police have assured us of appropriate action,” he added.

Additional SP Ajay K Mishra confirmed that a case has been registered, and one of the accused has already been arrested and forwarded to court. “Further investigation is underway,” he added.