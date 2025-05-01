Odisha hikes medical infrastructure budget to Rs 9,200 crore; to add 4,000 hospital beds

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has revised the estimate for redevelopment of four key medical institutions and hospitals in the state and approved the capacity augmentation plan of Capital Hospital in the city.

During a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday night, it was decided that Rs 9,200 crore will be spent for transformation of VIMSAR in Burla, MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) at Berhampur, Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Cancer Institute (AHPGIC) at Cuttack and Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH), apart from the Capital Hospital.

Earlier, the state government had estimated to invest around Rs 3,360 crore for redevelopment of four medical institutions as per the Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) guidelines. Once the five medical facilities are redeveloped, the bed capacity in these hospitals will go up to 8,859 from existing 4,762. One of the key recommendations of IPHS was to increase sanctioned bed strength to one bed per 1,000 population. At present, Odisha has 0.4 beds for 1,000 population.

Sources said, VIMSAR will be redeveloped at a cost of Rs 1,594 crore instead of Rs 950 crore as estimated earlier. Three campuses of the MCH will be developed in an integrated manner along with the expansion of the teaching hospital, burn unit, trauma care unit and cancer wing. All residential buildings, hostels and paramedical institutions have also been planned. Once completed, the hospital’s bed capacity will go up from 1,485 to 2,861.

The Health department has modified the estimate for redevelopment of MKCG MCH from Rs 850 crore to Rs 1,014.13 crore. The plan includes a state-of-the-art trauma care centre, burn care unit and dental college besides the expansion of the cancer wing and PG department. Its bed strength will increase from 1,583 to 2,033.