Deeply saddened: MEA on death of Nepali student in Odisha's KIIT

NEW DELHI: Responding to a call from Nepal’s Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba for an investigation into the death of a Nepali student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Odisha — the second such case involving a Nepali national at the institution in under three months — New Delhi said that a “thorough enquiry is currently being conducted by the Odisha Police.”
A press statement from the Minstry said it is 'deeply saddened' by the tragic demise of a Nepali student of KIIT University.
The Ministry of External Affairs also emphasised India’s commitment to the safety, security, and well-being of all international students pursuing their education in the country.
“India is committed to ensuring the safety, security, and well-being of all international students,” the ministry said.
It further stated that Indian authorities are in close coordination with their Nepali counterparts, the Odisha state government, and the KIIT University management to ensure “real-time communication and coordination in this matter.”
The incident has drawn significant attention from both Indian and Nepali authorities. On February 16, another Nepali student pursuing a BTech degree at the same university was found dead in her hostel room. The incident had sparked protests among Nepali students and led to formal discussions between the governments of Nepal and India.
In a statement on social media, Nepal’s Foreign Minister Deuba said she was “deeply saddened” by the student’s death and that Nepal’s Foreign Ministry had “initiated diplomatic initiatives to investigate the truth of the incident with high-ranking officials of the Government of India, the Government of Odisha, and Nepal’s embassy in Delhi.”
Nepal’s ambassador to India, Shankar Sharma, echoed this sentiment, saying the embassy is working closely with all concerned parties for a “thorough investigation.”
The Ministry of External Affairs said that it has been in constant touch with the state government, which has extended full support to the family of the deceased, and that a thorough enquiry is currently being conducted by the Odisha Police.