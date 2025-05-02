Deeply saddened: MEA on death of Nepali student in Odisha's KIIT

NEW DELHI: Responding to a call from Nepal’s Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba for an investigation into the death of a Nepali student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Odisha — the second such case involving a Nepali national at the institution in under three months — New Delhi said that a “thorough enquiry is currently being conducted by the Odisha Police.”

A press statement from the Minstry said it is 'deeply saddened' by the tragic demise of a Nepali student of KIIT University.

“India is committed to ensuring the safety, security, and well-being of all international students,” the ministry said.