ASET renews demand for central university status to Sambalpur University

SAMBALPUR: The Association of Students, Employees and Teachers (ASET) renewed its demand for central university status to Sambalpur University on Friday.

In its general council meeting held at the university’s mini auditorium, the ASET held discussion on chalking out a strategic roadmap for pursuing the central university tag.

ASET chairperson and advisor Bhawani Shankar Hota said the meeting was attended by teachers, students, employees, research scholars and former presidents of the students’ union besides in-charge vice-chancellor and PG Council chairman of Sambalpur University Tushar Kanti Das. All the members resolved to put in their efforts and actively work towards fulfilment of the demand.

He said established in 1967, Sambalpur University has played a vital role in the academic and cultural growth of western Odisha. Despite grappling with faculty shortage and infrastructure gaps, the university has consistently performed well in NAAC rankings and research, with its alumni occupying prestigious positions in academia, administration and other sectors.