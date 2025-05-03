Four held, 22 stolen bikes recovered

JEYPORE: Jeypore town police arrested four members of a gang involved in several bike stealing cases and recovered 22 stolen bikes on Wednesday evening.

According to sources, a bike was stolen from Soura street of Jeypore on April 17. The bike owner Santosh Mohapatra registered a complaint at Jeypore police station. As per the direction of SP Koraput Rohit Verma, Jeypore SDPO Partha Kashyap formed teams to investigate bike theft cases in the area.

During the investigation, police discovered that the four accused had committed at least 22 motorcycle thefts in Koraput, Malkangiri, and Nabarangpur districts.

Later, they sold the bikes in different areas. Police in neighbouring Malkangiri and Nabarangpur districts had also been searching for the gang.

After the accused confessed, police recovered all the stolen motorcycles and brought them to Jeypore police station. The accused were produced in court on Thursday.