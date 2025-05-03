Governor asks Odisha government to form taskforce on Forest Rights Act, PESA

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati has urged the state government to form a high-level task force under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to ensure better coordination and effective implementation of PESA, the Forest Rights Act (FRA), and various schemes of the ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare department.

Chairing a review meeting of the department with ST & SC Development minister Nityananda Gond on Friday, the Governor said a dedicated task force will help streamline coordination, enable joint planning and resolve challenges in implementation of PESA, FRA along with other related initiatives.

He also took stock of the status of the Tribal Advisory Council (TAC), pricing and market linkages for minor forest produce (MFP), implementation of National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) recommendations and other key legislations such as the Protection of Civil Rights Act, and the SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Expressing concern over the delay in framing the rules for PESA implementation in Odisha, the Governor urged officials to expedite the process. He also emphasised the need to convene meetings of the TAC twice a year, as mandated by the Constitution.

He sought updates on market linkage for Koraput Coffee and provision of entitlements to families relocated from the Similipal Biosphere area. Drawing attention to infrastructure deficits in tribal regions, Kambhampati pointed out challenges in transporting equipment for mobile connectivity and stressed the need for targeted development in remote areas.