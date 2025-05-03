Man, daughter killed in bike crash; son critical in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

BARIPADA: A 40-year-old man and his minor daughter died while his minor son was critically injured when their bike crashed into a tree by the road side near Rugudi village in Mayurbhanj district on Thursday night.

The deceased were identified as Kumar Marandi and his 11-year-old daughter Salge Marandi, both residents of Rugudi village under Sarat police limits.

According to sources, Kumar went to bring his daughter home from Jamupada government-run ashram school under Kaptipada police limits. He was accompanied by his 8-year-old son Ruhidas Marandi.

All three of them were returning home on a motorcycle when the bike lost control and crashed into a mahua tree, just a few metre away from Rugudi village.

All three were thrown off the bike. While the father and daughter died on spot, the boy sustained critical injuries.

Commuters rescued the minor boy and rushed him to Udala sub-divisional hospital. Later he was shifted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital as his condition deteriorated.

Police registered an unnatural death case and initiated the investigation. Postmortem was conducted and the bodies were handed over to the families.