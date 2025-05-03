Odisha HSC results: 94.93% students make the grades

CUTTACK: The overall pass rate in the annual high school certificate (HSC) examinations- 2025 dipped by 1.14 per cent from last year as 94.93 per cent students have emerged successful this year. The pass rate was 96.07 per cent in 2024.

As per the results announced by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Friday, 4,84,863 of the 5,02,417 students who had appeared the exams this year have passed.

While 1,812 students have achieved A1 grade securing more than 90 per cent marks, 12,200 have obtained A2 grade ( 80 to 89 per cent). As many as 38,831 students secured B1 (70 to 79 per cent), 84,971 got B2 (60 to 69 per cent), 1,33,882 C (50 to 59 per cent), 1,46,154 D (40 to 49 per cent) and 67,013 students obtained E ( 30 to 39 per cent). Around 17,384 students have failed to succeed in the examination.

Congratulating the students for the performance, School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond said, the exams this year had passed off smoothly and results published on time as the government had taken all measures to ensure foolproof test and evaluation process. Girls continued to retain their supremacy over boys this year.

While 96 per cent girls passed the exam, the rate among boys was 94 per cent. Among the districts, Gajapati posted the highest 99.35 per cent pass rate while lowest 92.83 per cent was reported from Koraput.