Stalker murders 16-year-old girl in Odisha's Ganjam; seventh case in a week

BERHAMPUR: A 16-year-old girl was reportedly murdered at her home by a stalker in Karapalli village within Gopalpur police limits in Ganjam district on Thursday.

Police on Friday said the prime accused, Muna Khan (20) of Jatni area in Khurda district, was arrested for murdering the teen girl. A 16-year-old juvenile of Kaipadar in Khurda was also apprehended for assisting Khan in the crime. Khan was allegedly stalking the girl for some time.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said at around 6 am, the accused duo reached the backyard of the deceased’s house in a moped. Khan entered the house from the rear door and found the girl alone. There was an altercation between them following which the accused brought out a razor blade from his pocket and threatened to slash his wrists if the girl did not agree to his love proposal.

During the argument, Khan made some cuts on his wrists which panicked the girl. She pulled the blade from his hand and tried to call her father on her cell phone. As Khan tried to snatch the phone away from her, a tussle broke out between them.

Hearing the commotion, the juvenile waiting at the backyard entered the house and hit the girl’s head with a crowbar. As she fell down, Khan slashed her wrists. While both the accused fled the scene, the girl bled to death on the spot.