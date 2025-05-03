Two men found murdered under mysterious circumstances in Odisha's Bargarh village

BARGARH: Two men were reportedly found murdered under mysterious circumstances inside a house at Baghipali village within Bheden police limits in Bargarh district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Magha Bhue (55), the owner of the house, and Tarani Bag (35) of Baghipali.

Sources said the duo was killed at around 3 pm on Thursday and the matter was reported to police by villagers in the evening. Magha was reportedly drinking alcohol with Tarani at his home when the incident took place.

As a marriage ceremony was underway in the village, locals were occupied with it. When neighbours returned home after the wedding, they found both the men dead inside Magha’s house.

While the exact reason behind the deaths remains unclear, locals believe a confrontation between the duo during the drinking session may have led to the incident. However, villagers denied any past dispute between the two.