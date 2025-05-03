Two men found murdered under mysterious circumstances in Odisha's Bargarh village

BARGARH: Two men were reportedly found murdered under mysterious circumstances inside a house at Baghipali village within Bheden police limits in Bargarh district on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Magha Bhue (55), the owner of the house, and Tarani Bag (35) of Baghipali.
Sources said the duo was killed at around 3 pm on Thursday and the matter was reported to police by villagers in the evening. Magha was reportedly drinking alcohol with Tarani at his home when the incident took place.
As a marriage ceremony was underway in the village, locals were occupied with it. When neighbours returned home after the wedding, they found both the men dead inside Magha’s house.
While the exact reason behind the deaths remains unclear, locals believe a confrontation between the duo during the drinking session may have led to the incident. However, villagers denied any past dispute between the two.
On being informed, police rushed to the spot and seized the bodies for postmortem. Kuchinda IIC Susanta Das said an investigation was launched into the incident with the help of scientific team and dog squad. Villagers and family members of both the deceased are being questioned to ascertain the sequence of events. The postmortem was conducted on Friday and the bodies were handed over to the bereaved families, Das added.
Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) P Tripathy said preliminary investigation suggests Tarani first killed Magha in a drunken rage and was later murdered by a third person. Police have seized a knife, steel pipe and a wooden baton from the crime scene.
“Police suspect the involvement of Magha’s son in the incident. No further details can be revealed as investigation is underway,” he added.