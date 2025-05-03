Upset over poor show in HSC exam, Odisha boy ends life

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 15-year-old boy of Alasudha village within Jagatsinghpur police limits allegedly died by suicide after performing poorly in the High School Certificate (HSC) examination, results of which were declared on Friday.

Police said the boy, a Class X student of Purohitpur high school in Jagatsinghpur town, had appeared the HSC examination this year. He reportedly scored 296 out of total 600 marks, which was just below 50 per cent. Family members said the boy was expecting to score at least 80 per cent marks.

After the results were published, he became upset and locked himself in his room. Subsequently, he hanged himself from the ceiling fan.

Police said no suicide note was recovered from the scene. It is suspected that the boy was distressed over his academic performance. Police seized the body and sent it to Jagatsinghpur district headquarters hospital for postmortem.

A case of unnatural death (UD) has been registered and further investigation is underway.