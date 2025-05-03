World Bank team holds discussion on dam safety with Odisha government

BHUBANESWAR: A World Bank team on Friday held discussions with senior government officials about ongoing initiatives and future strategies related to dam safety in Odisha.

The team comprising task team leader of Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP-II) C Rajagopal Singh, institutional expert Ajit Pattnaik and water resources expert Vishakha Jha reviewed the progress made under the World Bank-assisted DRIP. Under DRIP-I, 26 dams were successfully rehabilitated, while rehabilitation work is currently underway for 13 dams under DRIP-II.

The World Bank officials lauded the performance of the state in implementing both DRIP-I and DRIP-II and expressed optimism regarding the effective implementation of DRIP-III. The upcoming DRIP-III phase includes construction of an additional spillway at Hirakud dam and automation of its gates.

The team also appreciated the state’s initiative in preparing emergency action plans (EAPs) for 25 dams.

They emphasised the importance of integrating the EAPs into the state disaster management plan.

Initially, the EAP will be implemented on a pilot basis in one or two districts, followed by expansion to all districts across the state. “Odisha’s initiative is expected to serve as a model for other states in the country,” said Singh.

A budgetary provision of Rs 200 crore has been made for the scheme, which aims at rehabilitating other distressed dams within the state, further strengthening dam safety and resilience.