Central University of Odisha to appoint contract lecturers as assistant professors

CUTTACK: In a relief for the lecturers on contract who were relieved from their services by the Central University of Odisha at Koraput nearly six years ago, the Orissa High Court on Friday ordered for their appointment as assistant professors in their respective posts.

The lecturers were engaged from 2012 with their service renewed from time to time with increase in their monthly remuneration. But the University issued a fresh advertisement on July 1, 2019 for empanelment of guest faculty for 25 posts in 10 departments after relieving them from their services on June 30, 2019.

Then a batch of petitions challenged the advertisement and also sought regularisation of services in the sanctioned posts against which they were engaged as lecturers on contract. In interim orders issued in July 2019, the high court had directed maintenance of status-quo with regard to the posts held by the petitioners and said the selection process may continue pursuant to the advertisement, but no final decision shall be taken without permission of the court.

While disposing of the batch of petitions on Friday, the single judge bench of Justice BP Satapathy said, “Taking into account the fact that the petitioners were all engaged as lecturer on contract against sanctioned regular post in terms of the selection process and since the petitioners possess the required qualification to hold the post of Assistant Professor on regular basis, this Court is of the view that the petitioners are eligible and entitled to get the benefit of absorption in their respective posts.”

Justice Satapathy directed the University to issue appropriate order in that regard within a period of two months from the date of receipt of this order. “Till such order of absorption is issued, petitioners be allowed to continue as Lecturer on Contract in their respective departments,” he added.