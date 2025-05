BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday reaffirmed the commitment of Odisha government to ensure that indigenous sports get their rightful place on the world stage.

Addressing a session on “Indigenous Sports - From India to the Global Stage” at the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025) in Mumbai, the chief minister said traditional games must be promoted and expanded to the global stage.

“Preserving indigenous sports is preserving our soul. It is about giving our children a sense of belonging and pride in their heritage. It is about building a future, rooted in the strength of our past. Tradition is the new vibe. Indigenous games to global glory, is our vision,” Majhi said.

He said the state government will continue to work with the Centre and global federations to ensure that indigenous sports get their rightful place on the world stage. Reflecting on his early playing experiences with traditional sports like kabaddi and kho kho in Keonjhar, a tribal-dominated district, Majhi said, “These were more than games. They were expressions of teamwork, resilience and identity rooted in the soil of our communities. As we say in Odisha - khela re sanskruti achhi, sanskruti re asmita achhi (in our games lies our culture, and in our culture lies our identity).”