Nine transgender students from Bhadrak clear HSC exam

BHADRAK: The high school certificate (HSC) examination results brought immense joy to nine transgender students from Sarojini Sanskrit High School in Boualpokhari, Charmpa under Bhadrak municipality who cleared their Class 10 exams defying social odds and stigma.

The students included Riya Sahu, Jitu Swain, Jadunatha Hansda, Sanjana Samal, Sasmita Bindhani, Ashirbad Sahoo, Rajkishor Das, Sima Tangur, and Sandhya Champia.

Headmaster of Sarojini Sanskrit Vidyalaya Malayaranjan Panda said their success marked a moment of personal triumph as many were once shunned by their own families. But after the results were announced, they began receiving phone calls, blessings and words of encouragement from their loved ones who had once abandoned them, he added.

Riya said, “I left my home in Khallikote five years back. Like me, all others have come from various parts of Odisha. We are staying in a rented house near the school. Despite humiliation, social stigma and other odds, our mental strength and encouragement from the school helped us pass the examination. I want to study further and live with dignity,” she added.

Another student, Ashirbad Sahoo, said, “People said we were not good enough because of who we are. But we proved them wrong. I want to continue my studies and secure a government job for a better future.”

The president of Bhadrak Transgender Surakshya Samiti, Somya Das, said, “Many of these students were once forced to beg or sing on the streets for survival. They fought against the odds, rented rooms near the school, and studied diligently. Their success proves that with opportunity and support one can achieve anything.”

Acknowledging the role of local NGOs and the government’s transgender welfare fund in supporting the students’ education, she said some students had to repeat Class IX due to personal challenges but they never gave up. Special attention and mentorship helped them believe in themselves. Now all the students have obtained their Aadhaar card and are residents of Bhadrak.

The All Odisha Transgender Welfare Association extended warm congratulations to the students for their remarkable achievement.