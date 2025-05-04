No EVs, no passes to enter secretariat: Dy CM KV Singh Deo to govt staff

BHUBANESWAR: All government employees coming to the state secretariat in vehicles will have to use electric vehicles (EVs) or else they may not get the requisite passes to enter, said deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo on Saturday.

He said the state government has taken a policy decision to phase-out petrol or diesel vehicles following a call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a just energy transition.

“All government employees who come to the secretariat should opt for EVs. Otherwise, passes will not be issued to them to enter the secretariat. Some kind of initiatives will be taken to make people come forward to replace their old petrol-diesel vehicles. This will be the first step that the government is trying to implement,” he told mediapersons.

Singh Deo, who is also the Energy minister, said Odisha has started moving fast for smarter adoption of renewable and green energy. “All government offices are being converted to solar power. We are also in the process of putting in place ACs and other equipment run by renewable energy,” he said.

The state government is also contemplating to formulate a new EV policy with a focus on infrastructure and incentives to both sellers and buyers for promoting the electric vehicles.