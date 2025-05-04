Nrusinghnath Temple secures Rs 5.4 crore insurance cover for Baisakha Mela

BARGARH: To ensure safety of devotees attending the six-day long Baisakha Mela, the Sri Sri Nrusinghnath Temple Trust has secured an insurance coverage of Rs 5.40 crore for the festival. This means each participating devotee is covered for accidents and calamities during the event, marking it a first for the temple to have opted for such a social security measure.

The Baisakha Mela, hosted at the Nrusinghnath Temple near Paikmal, is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Nrusingha. It will take place from May 7 to May 12 this year.

On March 28, the temple trust resolved to get an insurance cover for Baisakha Mela and approached United India Insurance Company for a quote. After several rounds of negotiations, the insurance company offered a coverage of Rs 5.40 crore against a premium of Rs 1,57,648 for the six-day festival. The premium was paid on April 29, and the insurance cover was successfully secured, said sources.

Hiramani Bhoi, a local resident and lawyer who negotiated on behalf of the temple trust, said, “Every person who steps into the temple during the Baisakha Mela will be covered under insurance during the six days. The coverage will be for Rs 7,50,000 per head in the case of accidental death on the temple premises, regardless of their age, gender, or any other criteria.”