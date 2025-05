BHUBANESWAR: The Raj Bhavan in Odisha is spearheading a transformative shift to net-zero energy consumption by installing a 150-kilowatt solar power plant on its premises, with an additional 400 kW set to be put up soon.

Informing this to mediapersons here, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati said both the state and central governments are offering subsidies for installation of solar rooftop facilities up to a maximum capacity of 3 kW under various schemes like PM Surya Ghar Yojana. He informed that to further the green mission at the Raj Bhavan, a fleet of Made-in-India electric vehicles has been introduced, ranging from official cars to two-wheelers, which signals a decisive move towards sustainable mobility. “Every ride now contributes to a quieter, cleaner and more responsible tomorrow,” said the Governor, while underlining the need for adopting eco-friendly practices including solar rooftop facilities.

Appreciating the state government for providing an additional subsidy under the PM Surya Ghar scheme, Kambhampati said it will encourage more people to adopt solar energy. He urged people across the state to take advantage of such initiatives and transition to renewable sources of energy not just for personal benefit but for greater good of the environment.