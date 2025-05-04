SJTA gets into thick of action, Padhee meets servitor bodies

PURI: The alleged use of surplus neem wood (or Daru) of Shree Jagannath Temple of Puri in the carving of the deities of Digha Jagannath Temple took a new turn with the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) swiftly getting into action to find out the truth behind this issue.

On Saturday, chief administrator Arabinda Padhee convened a meeting of all traditional establishment heads like Deula Karan, Tadhau Karan, Pattajoshi Mahapatra, Chhatisha Nijog president and Bhitarchhu Mahapatra, and discussed the matter with them.

Later in the afternoon, he discussed the issue with Badagrahis (four Daita servitors in charge of each deity during the Rath Yatra), who participated in the 2015 Nabakalebar ritual and recorded their statements.

However, only three Badagrahis attended the meeting. They all suggested a thorough probe into this most sensitive issue involving the emotions and religious sentiments of the devotees.

The four Badagrahis are Jagannath Swainmahapatra of Lord Jagannath, Haladhar Dasmahapatra of Lord Balabhadra, Ramachandra Dasmahapatra of Devi Subhadra, and Patimahapatra of Lord Sudarshan. They all had participated in the last Nabakalebar ritual.

In the evening, the chief administrator met the three Biswakarmas (traditional hereditary carpenters) of the three chariots who shaped the Darus into specific deities during the Nabakalebar ritual in 2015. They stated the shaping of deities’ forms was done in secret, and no one was allowed to go out of the temple till the work was finished.