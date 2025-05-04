Son killed father’s murderer in retaliation in Odisha's Bargarh

BARGARH: The mystery surrounding the brutal murders of two men in Bargarh’s Baghapali village has started to unravel with police confirming it as a case of revenge killing.

Balangir SP Abhilash G, who was in-charge on the day of incident, revealed that Nepal Bhue (28), son of one of the deceased, was arrested for allegedly killing Tarani Bag (35) after discovering that the latter had murdered his father Magha Bhue (55) over a prior altercation.

According to police, on May 1 around 3 pm, an altercation escalated inside the house of Magha, where Tarani barged in while most villagers were away attending a marriage ceremony.

Magha was allegedly killed first by Tarani, following which Magha’s son Nepal, enraged by the sight of his father’s death and his injured mother, retaliated by assaulting Tarani with a wooden stick, leading to his immediate death.

The sequence of events came to light after Nityananda Bag, elder brother of Tarani, lodged a complaint with Bheden police station on Thursday evening. His report stated that Nepal had killed Tarani in retaliation. Based on his complaint, a case was registered under section 103(1) of the BNS. Simultaneously, another FIR was registered under sections 103 (1) and 109 of the IPC based on a separate complaint filed by Bedamati Bhue, wife of Magha, for the murder of her husband.