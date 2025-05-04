Vedanta uses AI, drone tech at Jamkani for mine safety

BHUBANESWAR: Leading aluminium producer Vedanta has integrated a wide range of advanced technologies including AI-powered drone-based surveillance system in its Jamkani coal mines to elevate safety standards of mining operations for its workforce at the site.

The drone-based surveillance system enables the company to secure realtime aerial monitoring of a 500-metre blasting zone in the mines by automatically detecting and recording the presence of humans, animals and vehicles. Launched in collaboration with Vedanta’s Spark Innovation Programme, the drone system supports two-way audio communication between officials, drone pilots and the blasting officer, improving coordination and operational efficiency. It facilitates live streaming and instant alerts in case of unauthorised access or anomalies, ensuring swift and proactive corrective action.

The company has also designed a fatigue monitoring system which is designed to enhance driver safety by providing realtime alerts as a first line of response in cases of drowsiness, mobile phone usage and other distractions. For vehicle safety, a proximity-based collision avoidance system detects blind spots and issues realtime alerts to drivers.

Reaffirming company’s commitment to the safety and well-being of mining workforce at the site on the occasion of National Coal Miners’s Day, Vedanta Aluminium CEO Rajiv Kumar said safety and well-being of the workforce is a non-negotiable priority of the company.