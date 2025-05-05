CEA approves Upper Indravati project, will add 600 MW to Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s hydropower generation capacity is set to go up by 600 MW as the Upper Indravati Hydro Power (UIHP) project has got the final approval from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA). The project is set to come up at an estimated cost of Rs 3,160 crore.
UIHP project was among the three mega pumped storage projects the Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) has planned in the state with an estimated power generation capacity of 1,700 MW. The two other projects - 500 MW Balimela PSP and 600 MW Upper Kolab PSP at Bariniput - are in the DPR stage.
Once the three projects are completed, OHPC’s installed capacity will rise from the current 2,100 MW to 3,800 MW, strengthening Odisha’s position as a key hydropower producer in eastern India.
Initially approved by the state Water Resources department in 2015, the UIHP project will be located around 500 metre away from the existing Upper Indravati Power House at Mukhiguda in Kalahandi district. The Indravati reservoir will be utilised as the upper reservoir and a new reservoir will be constructed near Ranibahal village. All the project components will be located underground except the lower reservoir and intake structure at the upper reservoir.
As per detailed project report, around 152 ha of land, including 107.5 ha of forest land, 24 ha of government land and 20.5 ha of private land will be acquired for the project. While demarcation of land and tree enumeration has been completed, the proposal for the forest land diversion has been submitted. OHPC will acquire private land in Thuamul Rampur and Jaypatna tehsil areas on direct purchase basis.
Source said the project is being planned with a strong focus on environmental and social sustainability. A detailed environmental impact assessment has been undertaken to ensure minimal disruption to the ecosystem and local communities. A public hearing will be conducted shortly.
The one-of-its-kind project will have four stages, each having a capacity of generating 150 MW power. It has been designed in a unique way. An underground power house will be built with four reversible turbines and a transformer hall equipped with a step-up transformer and GI Switchyard.
“This will act as a giant power storage station and release power when required. The power will be evacuated through a 400 KV double circuit transmission line to Theruvali grid. WAPCOS has been engaged as project management consultant for the project and tender for the engagement of contractor will be floated soon,” added the sources.