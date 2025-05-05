CEA approves Upper Indravati project, will add 600 MW to Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s hydropower generation capacity is set to go up by 600 MW as the Upper Indravati Hydro Power (UIHP) project has got the final approval from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA). The project is set to come up at an estimated cost of Rs 3,160 crore.

UIHP project was among the three mega pumped storage projects the Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) has planned in the state with an estimated power generation capacity of 1,700 MW. The two other projects - 500 MW Balimela PSP and 600 MW Upper Kolab PSP at Bariniput - are in the DPR stage.

Once the three projects are completed, OHPC’s installed capacity will rise from the current 2,100 MW to 3,800 MW, strengthening Odisha’s position as a key hydropower producer in eastern India.

Initially approved by the state Water Resources department in 2015, the UIHP project will be located around 500 metre away from the existing Upper Indravati Power House at Mukhiguda in Kalahandi district. The Indravati reservoir will be utilised as the upper reservoir and a new reservoir will be constructed near Ranibahal village. All the project components will be located underground except the lower reservoir and intake structure at the upper reservoir.