Odisha CM pitches Google collaboration on digital governance, woos top investors at WAVES-2025 summit

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held a series of one-on-one meetings with prominent investors and industry leaders in Mumbai reinforcing his government’s commitment to fast-tracked industrial growth and ease of doing business in the state.

During his visit to the city to attend the WAVES-2025 summit, the chief minister held an investors’ meet where he held discussions with senior representatives of Google Inc and Canarys Automation - for digital governance collaboration in areas such as predictive disaster monitoring, AI-based administration, data de-duplication in public service delivery and advanced data analytics.

Majhi also held separate meetings with the CEO & MD of TATA Steel TV Narendran and discussed the latter’s expansion plans in Odisha in the context of the state’s target to produce over 130 million tonne of steel by 2030.

His other engagement was with Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry, chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji & Company, to explore synergies and future collaboration opportunities in the state. He also had a meeting with CMD of Waaree Group, Hitesh Doshi and discussed the progress of the company’s ongoing projects in Odisha. They explored avenues to expand renewable energy initiatives in the state.

The chief minister also met Anil Bhavarlal Jain, vice-chairman and CEO of Jain Irrigation, a leading company in drip/sprinkler irrigation, solar pumps, fruits and vegetable processing and tissue culture. They discussed opportunities for investment in Odisha’s agriculture and irrigation equipment sector to boost sustainable farming and rural development.

He met representatives of Chamber for Advancement of Small & Medium Enterprises (CASME), Maharashtra and invited them to explore opportunities for MSME collaboration in food processing and packaging, leveraging Odisha’s raw material advantages.

The CM invited these global investors to be part of Odisha’s growth story, echoing the state’s new rallying call “Yahi Samay Hai, Sahi Samay Hai”.

The state’s participation at WAVES-2025 is expected to pave the way for greater engagement with film producers, technology leaders, sporting federations, tourism operators and creative entrepreneurs, said a senior officer who was part of the high-level delegation led by Majhi to Mumbai.