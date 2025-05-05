Orissa High Court directs police to submit criminal antecedents within three days for bail verification

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has asked the principal secretary of state Home department to direct police authorities to furnish criminal antecedents of accused persons, who are given bail with the precondition of its verification by lower courts for their release, within three days of the order.

In the order issued on May 1, Justice V Narasingh asked the principal secretary to issue necessary direction to the DCPs and SPs in the interest of ensuring transparency in dispensation of justice in criminal cases.

While the single judge bench was hearing an anticipatory bail plea, grievance was raised that because of non-furnishing of criminal antecedents, the accused are facing difficulties while pursuing their motions before the lower courts in terms of the order passed by the HC where it is stipulated that the release shall be subject to verification of criminal antecedents.

Taking note of it, Justice Narasingh said, “This court is persuaded to direct that details of the criminal antecedents shall be furnished to the concerned lower court, wherever it is so directed, within three days from the date of such order/judgement.”

“Such antecedents shall be simultaneously shared with the district intelligence bureau (DIB) of the police district concerned so that correct details of the antecedents and the status thereof, can be brought to the notice of the court, which in turn would ensure that no prejudice is caused to either the prosecution or the accused,” Justice Narasingh also specified in the order. The HC was hearing anticipatory bail plea of four persons accused in a case registered under NDPS Act for involvement in transportation of ganja. The case is pending in the court of Special Judge, Phulbani.

Justice Narasingh directed that on surrendering, the petitioners shall be released on bail by the court concerned fixing such terms, subject to verification of criminal antecedents.