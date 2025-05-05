Six arrested in Odisha's Balangir for duping man of Rs 78 lakh in stock market investment fraud

CUTTACK: The Cyber Crime and Economic Offence police on Sunday arrested six persons from Balangir for allegedly duping a man of around Rs 78 lakh on the promise of receiving high financial returns by investment in stock market.

The accused have been identified as Bijaya Meher (28), Bishwambhar Kharsel (27), Rajesh Tandi (20), Anil Naik (21), Sritam Meher and Dipak Dharua (24), all belonging to Balangir.

Briefing mediapersons, DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo said the victim filed a complaint on April 24 stating he had come in contact with a trading company named Spreadex Global Ltd through a Telegram channel in the name ‘good_priya’ in February this year.

During the course of their interaction, the fraudsters allegedly convinced the victim to invest in stock market by promising high financial returns. Eventually, the victim transferred money to the tune of Rs 78 lakh in multiple phases from February to April. Though the fraudsters initially paid him back some money to win his trust, they later stopped it. On realising that he had been cheated, the victim then lodged a complaint, police said.

“The group meticulously planned the cyber crime, gathering bank accounts and phone numbers of individuals across India, and used these details to route and collects the defrauded funds. Efforts are underway to nab the others involved,” the DCP said.