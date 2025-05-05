Uproar in Mayurbhanj zilla parishad meet over poor performance

BARIPADA: Zilla parishad members of all 26 blocks of Mayurbhanj district on Saturday voiced strong discontent that essential sectors such as health, education and agriculture are in shambles.

During a high-level meeting, they urged immediate intervention from the political leaders and district administration. The members urged Housing and Urban Development minister Krushnachandra Mahapatra, Zilla parishad president Bharati Hansdah, local MLAs and district officials to take decisive action to revive these critical sectors. They claimed repeated complaints were being ignored by department officials.

The meeting took a tense turn when it was revealed that chief district medical officer (CDMO) was absent, despite the agenda focusing on health services and the rollout of new schemes. The minister instructed collector Hemakanta Say to issue a show-cause notice to the CDMO for his absence. Another show-cause notice was directed at the CDMO for failing to act against suspended senior clerk Saroj Kumar Palei, who was accused of negligence in promoting eligible health workers. The members alleged that due to a nexus between the CDMO, officials, and Palei, 13 health workers were denied timely promotions despite meeting eligibility criteria.

Among others, Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Mohanta took part in the meeting.