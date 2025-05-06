Delay in paddy seeds supply hits Cuttack farmers

CUTTACK: Farmers of Cuttack district are a worried lot as the state government is yet to provide them with subsidised high-yield paddy seeds for kharif cultivation. Apart, they are also likely to face a short supply as the Odisha State Seeds Corporation (OSSC) has thus far, not been able to procure the targeted quantity of seeds for distribution.

Sources said if the delay in seeds supply persists, farmers will be left with no other option than to sow the uncertified traditional variety seeds on their land. This had been the practice earlier when farmers preserved seeds and sowed them the following year. However, after supply of hybrid and high-yielding seed varieties, they have been completely dependent on it.

“Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious occasion which signals the beginning of kharif paddy cultivation. Since the state government is delaying supply of subsidised high-yield paddy seeds, we were compelled to start cultivation by sowing the traditional seed varieties,” farmers of Sukarpada gram panchayat under Nischintakoili block said.