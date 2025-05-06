Jagannath Dham refers to Puri only: Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb

BHUBANESWAR /PURI: Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb on Monday urged the authorities of Jagannath temple at Digha in West Bengal to desist from naming the shrine as ‘Jagannath Dham’ or ‘Jagannath Dham Cultural Centre’.

Names such as ‘Jagannath Dham’, ‘Purushottama Kshetra’, ‘Shreekshetra’ and ‘Neelachala Dham’ refer to Puri and cannot be used for any other place where ‘Chaturdha Daru Vigrahas’ (four wooden idols of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Sudarshan) have been consecrated, said the Puri king in a release.

Following the Digha temple controversy, Deb, who is the chairman of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, sought the opinion of the Mukti Mandap Pandit Sabha of Srimandir on the matter. According to the Mukti Mandap, the ‘moola peetha’ of Shree Jagannath Mahaprabhu is Puri, also called Purushottama Kshetra, he said.

Refering to ‘Shree Purushottama Kshetra Mahatmyam’ contained in ‘Vishnava Khanda’ of Skanda Purana by Maharshi Veda Vyasa, the Gajapati said a plain reading of the scripture will leave no doubt that it is only Puri which can be called as Shree Jagannath Dham and not any other place or temple because Puri is the eternal holy abode of the Lord. Also, Brahma Purana, Neeladri Mahodaya and other sacred scriptures conclusively establish that Puri is the abode of Lord Jagannath.