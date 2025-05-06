KGF engraving and a single killer link to gun trade spurt in Odisha's Ganjam

BHUBANESWAR: The recent seizure of 17 firearms from 18 anti-socials by Ganjam police has an intriguing factor. Of the total firearms seized, a country-made pistol has ‘KGF’ engraved on it. While the huge seizure has left police in a sticky situation, considering the spurt in violent crimes in the district, the unusual engraving of ‘KGF’ on a pistol makes the cops believe that these off-screen criminals may have been drawing inspiration from action movies like KGF to commit crimes.

As per police, anti-socials are referencing or mimicking aspects of KGF series and other action movies in their activities or statements to intimidate the citizens. They are also committing various crimes like extortion and murders in various parts of the state.

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Crime Branch had joined Ganjam police in the investigation related to the recent seizure of firearms in the district as well as at Bayalis Mouza in Cuttack. If police sources are to be believed, a contract killer involved in at least two murder cases in Ganjam’s Dharakote and Aska in 2017, is possibly the main link between the anti-socials here and illegal weapon suppliers in Bihar’s Munger as well as other neighbouring states.

“One of the anti-socials, who engaged as a contract killer in Ganjam and later fled to Bihar, is likely acting as a bridge between the criminals here and the illegal arms suppliers. He was also arrested by Bihar police and had come in contact with the criminals there when he was lodged in jail,” said a senior police officer.