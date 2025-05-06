No Srimandir Daru used in carving idols of deities: Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the raging controversy over the newly inaugurated Jagannath temple at Digha, state Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan has clarified that no surplus Daru (sacred neem wood from the Srimandir Nabakalebara ritual) has been used for the construction of idols of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra in the West Bengal temple.

After the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) submitted its inquiry report on Monday, Harichandan told mediapersons that the Daitapati Nijog secretary Ramakrushna Dasmohapatra had got the idols carved of neem wood by Bhubaneswar-based sculptor Sudarshan Maharana and no Daru was used for the purpose, as he had claimed before some news channels in West Bengal.

“It is now clear that the statements given by Dasmohapatra were complete lies. These statements had hurt the religious sentiments of all Jagannath devotees,” he said.

A team of SJTA officials including temple chief administrator Arabinda Padhee and Law secretary Manas Ranjan Barik had questioned Dasmahapatra and several other servitors of Srimandir, including the Maharana sevayats on the matter over the last three days. The SJTA has also sought an explanation from Dasmohapatra on his misleading remarks, within seven days. If his explanation is not satisfactory, the temple administration will take action against him as per the temple Act.

“Dasmohapatra, who had earlier indicated that surplus Nabakalebara Daru was used for making Digha idols, has clarified that the statement was a slip of tongue and he had no intention in saying so. Further, the Maharana sevayats (temple carpenters) said it is not technically possible to carve out three 2.5-ft idols from the surplus Daru,” the minister said.

Harichandan pointed out a mistake committed by the then state government in 1995-96 as far as keeping the surplus Daru in Srimandir’s Daru Ghara.