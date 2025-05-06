No Srimandir Daru used in carving idols of deities: Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the raging controversy over the newly inaugurated Jagannath temple at Digha, state Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan has clarified that no surplus Daru (sacred neem wood from the Srimandir Nabakalebara ritual) has been used for the construction of idols of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra in the West Bengal temple.
After the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) submitted its inquiry report on Monday, Harichandan told mediapersons that the Daitapati Nijog secretary Ramakrushna Dasmohapatra had got the idols carved of neem wood by Bhubaneswar-based sculptor Sudarshan Maharana and no Daru was used for the purpose, as he had claimed before some news channels in West Bengal.
“It is now clear that the statements given by Dasmohapatra were complete lies. These statements had hurt the religious sentiments of all Jagannath devotees,” he said.
A team of SJTA officials including temple chief administrator Arabinda Padhee and Law secretary Manas Ranjan Barik had questioned Dasmahapatra and several other servitors of Srimandir, including the Maharana sevayats on the matter over the last three days. The SJTA has also sought an explanation from Dasmohapatra on his misleading remarks, within seven days. If his explanation is not satisfactory, the temple administration will take action against him as per the temple Act.
“Dasmohapatra, who had earlier indicated that surplus Nabakalebara Daru was used for making Digha idols, has clarified that the statement was a slip of tongue and he had no intention in saying so. Further, the Maharana sevayats (temple carpenters) said it is not technically possible to carve out three 2.5-ft idols from the surplus Daru,” the minister said.
Harichandan pointed out a mistake committed by the then state government in 1995-96 as far as keeping the surplus Daru in Srimandir’s Daru Ghara.
Dham removed from site, remains in portal
The wood is to be kept in the Daru Ghara (near Suar Mahasuara Ghara) under lock and key but due to a wrong decision taken by the then government, some of it was kept in Daitapati Nijog Ghara after Nabakalebara. “We have now decided to form a five-member committee to count and examine the wood in Daitapati Nijog Ghara and all of it will be brought back to the Daru Ghara and kept under safe custody,” he said.
After the extensive inquiry, the SJTA has also submitted a set of recommendations to the government which will be examined by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Harichandan said Jagannath temples can be constructed anywhere but there has to be uniformity in conduct of rituals related to Lord Jagannath.
To ensure this, SJTA will soon come out with SOP on rituals of Lord Jagannath which have to be followed by all such temples. The SOP will be finalised in consultation with Mukti Mandap (the highest seat of religious scholars in Srimandir) and Chhatisha Nijog.
While use of Dham for Digha temple and Mahodadhi for the sea there has drawn serious objections, the Law minister said that the Odisha government will write to West Bengal to avoid using these words. “If the West Bengal government does not pay heed to our request, we will take the help of the law,” he said.
There will be another SOP on Srimandir sevayats to regulate their participation in rituals at other Jagannath temples. “Srimandir sevayats are only responsible for their duties towards Mahaprabhu Lord Jagannath and His Siblings in the shrine. Their participation in rituals at other Jagannath temples is not acceptable and there is no provision in temple law that allows them to do so,” he said.
There will also be curbs on servitors making “careless” statements before the media on the festivals and rituals related to Lord Jagannath.
Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has removed the ‘Jagannath Dham’ signage at the Digha temple. However, the Digha temple continues to use the word Dham in its website as well as social media posts.