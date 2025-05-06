Odisha: Draft ESZ leaves Satkosia TR with holes, exposed to development threats

BHUBANESWAR: Two critical points of Satkosia Tiger Reserve have been left with zero eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) in the fresh proposal, which is with the state government for its consideration.

The draft ESZ plan has also proposed just 1 km ESZ boundary on all directions - except on northwest side - of the tiger reserve which has long struggled with human settlements and resultant conflict in its core and buffer zones.

The draft proposal of the Forest department, submitted to the Revenue department for review, specifies a 532.31 sq km ESZ around the tiger reserve, comprising Satkosia gorge sanctuary and Baisipalli wildlife sanctuary over an area of around 1,136.70 square km.

It proposes the extent of ESZ boundary from the protected area boundary of Satkosia TR to be zero near the urban settlements at Athamallik NAC and the Baliput-Orasingha segment along the bank of Mahanadi river. At both these points, the draft of the proposal reasons, the ESZ is zero due to livelihood and development activities. Experts believe this may leave the tiger habitat vulnerable to unrestrained development activities on its immediate boundary.

The draft recommends the extent of ESZ on the east, north, northeast, south, southeast, west and southwest side of the tiger reserve to be just 1 km. Northwest side, that includes Taleipathar reserve forest, Nuagaon reserve forest and Purunapani forest, is the only side of the tiger reserve where the extent of ESZ is up to 14.6 km.