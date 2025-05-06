Odisha gears up for seamless healthcare support during Rath Yatra in Puri

BHUBANESWAR : To ensure seamless healthcare support during the upcoming annual Rath Yatra, the state government has decided to set up around 300 first-aid centres besides mobilising 300 doctors, specialists, paramedics and epidemiologists in Puri this year.

The chariot festival, which will begin with Nabajauban Darshan on June 26 and conclude with Niladri Bije on July 8, is expected to draw over 10 lakh devotees from across the globe.

Reviewing the preparedness, health secretary Aswathy S directed senior officials to ensure comprehensive healthcare arrangements well ahead of the scheduled dates. She took stock of the health infrastructure and service readiness for the mega event and emphasised deployment of necessary manpower and equipment to meet the healthcare demands of sevayats, pilgrims, tourists, and locals during the period.

The first-aid centres will operate round-the-clock in three shifts. At least 12 such centres will be set up along the Grand Road, three each on the sea beach, Talabania and railway station areas, nine on the Puri-Bhubaneswar Road, four on the Puri-Konark Road, and two on the Puri-Satapada Road.

For emergency services, 31 additional ambulances will be stationed across high-footfall and high-traffic locations, besides seven 108-ambulances, positioned strategically along NH-203. Special ambulance corridors will be created with the support of volunteers to ensure smooth movement.

A 24x7 health control room and rapid response teams will remain active to monitor public health conditions and respond to emergencies.