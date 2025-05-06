Odisha man accused of raping eight-year-old girl jumps from building, hurt

ROURKELA: A man accused of raping an eight-year-old girl reportedly jumped from a three-storey building after being confronted by his family members about the crime, in a thickly-populated slum near Plant Site police station here on Sunday evening.

Saddam Hussain, in his late twenties, suffered injuries in the incident and has been admitted to the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH).

Sources said families of Saddam and the girl were staying in the same residential building. On Sunday evening, the accused found the minor alone and reportedly assaulted her sexually. After the incident came to light, the victim’s family members along with local residents raised a hue and cry.

Saddam tried to hide himself in the building but was confronted by his own angry family members. Unable to face them and escape from the spot, he jumped off the building and injured himself.

Plant Site IIC Bibhatsa Pradhan said Saddam jumped from the second floor of the building and fell on a two-wheeler parked below. Medical examination of the girl was conducted on Monday. The accused would be arrested after he is discharged from the hospital, he added.