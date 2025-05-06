Sital Sasthi to get a digital push with YouTubers and social media influencers in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: Blending centuries-old tradition with digital technology, the Nandapara Sital Sasthi Jatra Committee is taking a bold leap this year.
In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the committee plans to collaborate with Sambalpur-based YouTubers and social media influencers to create high-quality, curated content around the iconic Sital Sasthi festival. The move aims to not only attract wider audience but also systematically start archiving the grandeur of the celebration for posterity.
Sources said a meeting with selected influencers is scheduled for Tuesday to chalk out strategies for producing gripping, culturally-rooted content in the run-up to and during the festival. Unlike previous years when digital content surfaced sporadically and was limited to the three main days of the event, the committee aims to produce more immersive, well-timed content that captures the rituals, preparations and the vibrant cultural fabric of the city by involving digital creators well ahead of the festivities.
Strategically-timed reels, vlogs, interviews and behind-the-scenes glimpses are expected to build anticipation and draw more footfall to the festival. “This is not just about going viral; it’s about preserving the soul of Sital Sasthi for future generations. Young content creators understand storytelling in today’s language.
They have the tools, reach and creativity to make the essence of our tradition resonate with the youths, while helping it reach the farthest corners of the globe,” said vice-president of Nandapara committee Prabhudatta Panda.
The digital push is not just for this year - it’s aimed at building a long-term visual archive. By systematically capturing and storing content, the committee hopes to elevate Sital Sasthi’s visibility at state, national, and global levels, eventually helping it earn the recognition it truly deserves, he added.
“Archiving the content will help glorify Sital Sasthi on the global stage. When we look to gain recognition or heritage status in the future, a strong digital presence will speak for the cultural depth we have. Influencers, too, are seeing this collaboration as a meaningful opportunity,” said social media coordinator Sankalp Mahapatra.
The Sital Sasthi festival, which began in Sambalpur in the 17th century, marks the marriage of Lord Shiva with Goddess Parvati. Every year, the festival witnesses performance of thousands of folk artistes from across the region. The divine marriage is scheduled to be held on May 31 this year.