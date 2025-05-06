Sital Sasthi to get a digital push with YouTubers and social media influencers in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: Blending centuries-old tradition with digital technology, the Nandapara Sital Sasthi Jatra Committee is taking a bold leap this year.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the committee plans to collaborate with Sambalpur-based YouTubers and social media influencers to create high-quality, curated content around the iconic Sital Sasthi festival. The move aims to not only attract wider audience but also systematically start archiving the grandeur of the celebration for posterity.

Sources said a meeting with selected influencers is scheduled for Tuesday to chalk out strategies for producing gripping, culturally-rooted content in the run-up to and during the festival. Unlike previous years when digital content surfaced sporadically and was limited to the three main days of the event, the committee aims to produce more immersive, well-timed content that captures the rituals, preparations and the vibrant cultural fabric of the city by involving digital creators well ahead of the festivities.

Strategically-timed reels, vlogs, interviews and behind-the-scenes glimpses are expected to build anticipation and draw more footfall to the festival. “This is not just about going viral; it’s about preserving the soul of Sital Sasthi for future generations. Young content creators understand storytelling in today’s language.