Union minister Jual Oram says he is fine after rumours of his disappearance fly thick

ROURKELA: Union Tribal Affairs Minister and Sundargarh MP Jual Oram, who was travelling with Y-category security on board the Gondwana Express from Delhi, mysteriously disappeared from the train and reappeared hours later on another train at Sihora station with minor injuries in the early hours of Sunday.

As rumours quickly spread regarding the Minister’s safety and well-being, his close aides and officials from the Jabalpur Division of the West Central Railway (WCR) issued a clarification on Tuesday.

It was stated that the Minister got down from the Gondwana Express at Damoh station after feeling uncomfortable due to a drastic drop in his blood sugar level and was subsequently helped to board the Sampark Kranti Express.

A reliable source informed that Jual had boarded the Gondwana Express at Hazrat Nizamuddin station for Jabalpur station on Saturday night. They said that when the train left Damoh station around 3.45 am on Sunday, the Minister was not seen on his berth or in the train, triggering sudden concern and panic among railway authorities about the whereabouts of the minister.

A frantic search, including inspection of tracks, was reportedly done to trace the minister. The railway authorities heaved a sigh of relief around 6.55 am on Sunday, finding him sitting in the Sampark Kranti Express at Sinhora station, about 162 kms from Damoh.