Union minister Jual Oram says he is fine after rumours of his disappearance fly thick

ROURKELA: Union Tribal Affairs Minister and Sundargarh MP Jual Oram, who was travelling with Y-category security on board the Gondwana Express from Delhi, mysteriously disappeared from the train and reappeared hours later on another train at Sihora station with minor injuries in the early hours of Sunday.
As rumours quickly spread regarding the Minister’s safety and well-being, his close aides and officials from the Jabalpur Division of the West Central Railway (WCR) issued a clarification on Tuesday.
It was stated that the Minister got down from the Gondwana Express at Damoh station after feeling uncomfortable due to a drastic drop in his blood sugar level and was subsequently helped to board the Sampark Kranti Express.
A reliable source informed that Jual had boarded the Gondwana Express at Hazrat Nizamuddin station for Jabalpur station on Saturday night. They said that when the train left Damoh station around 3.45 am on Sunday, the Minister was not seen on his berth or in the train, triggering sudden concern and panic among railway authorities about the whereabouts of the minister.
A frantic search, including inspection of tracks, was reportedly done to trace the minister. The railway authorities heaved a sigh of relief around 6.55 am on Sunday, finding him sitting in the Sampark Kranti Express at Sinhora station, about 162 kms from Damoh.
A close aide of Jual Oram confirmed the incident, stating that the minister experienced a severe drop in blood sugar levels, which made him feel uncomfortable aboard the train. He disembarked at Damoh station, where he reportedly suffered a blackout. The aide added that RPF personnel and others at the station splashed water on his face and provided assistance.
Subsequently, Jual Oram revealed his identity and was assisted in boarding the next train to Jabalpur. His aide expressed disappointment over the minister being left unattended by his security personnel. Meanwhile, railway authorities attempted to downplay the incident and presented a slightly different version of events.
Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Jabalpur Division of WCR, Madhur Verma, said the minister got down from the train at Damoh station for a few minutes.
"When the train started rolling, he did not take the risk of boarding the running train. He inquired about the next train to Jabalpur and fortunately, the Sampark Kranti Express was available 15 minutes later and was guided accordingly," he told the TNIE.
Verma said, while walking on the platform, the minister slipped and sustained minor scratches on his knees. He then safely and comfortably boarded the Sampark Krantri train. When railway authorities got information about his change of train due to the incident, our railway staff approached and accompanied him till Jabalpur station, he said.
Jual in a social media post on Tuesday, said he attended a programme at Mandla in Jabalpur on Monday and returned to Delhi at night. "Today, I am chairing a review meeting of my Ministry to finalise key projects and schemes for the current financial year. I am perfectly fine, in good health, and fully committed to my duties. Rumours being spread about my health are completely baseless and misleading. I urge everyone to focus on facts and not fall for misinformation," he posted on X.